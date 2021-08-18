Social Media Templates

Vocademic Multipurpose Template

Social Media Templates
Social Media Templates
  • Save
Vocademic Multipurpose Template template presentation powerpoint multipurpose template multipurpose keynote google slides web development web design website modern clean unique corporate company portfolio photography studio pitch deck colorful
Download color palette

💚🎨💚 Get UNLIMTED Templates & Downloads! 💚🎨💚​​

Education institution is just like a business company or corporate, to gain more students it needs promotion. To get more attention from parents or new student candidates, introduce the school to every event or occasion you can, especially before the new school year. Make a good presentation to attract the attention using our latest item product, Vocademic, a volcanic ash modern education presentation template. It is perfect for school, university, academy, college or any other educational institution.

The modern look offered by this template makes it easier to be accepted, especially by young people who like something new and attractive. The audience will focus on your presentation and the information you share will be delivered well because it has a well-organized layout that makes the presentation you make using this template easier to understand. Get more students and attention to your school or academy using this template!

Social Media Templates
Social Media Templates
Presentation Templates

More by Social Media Templates

View profile
    • Like