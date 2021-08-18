Nikon Z fc 3D rendered in XD

Trending designs to inspire you
The all-new Nikon Z fc made in Adobe XD
Nikon launched a stunning camera that makes you stand out from the crowd and captures stunning videos and photos. Love in first sight! So, created a complete photorealistic illustration 99% made in XD 😎.
1. Not less than 800+ vector lines
2. Leather vector and rotated text created in Illustrator
3. Time: 6+ hrs and love the output especially in the lense.
