CS:GO poster concept

typography information games black and white black poster illustration esport gaming counter-strike cs:go
Another quick test, exploring the opportunities for Counter-Strike matchup posters.

This style does not work at scale, as it requires too many custom cutouts, etc. But it was a fun 20min exercise

