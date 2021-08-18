Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends! 👋 Glossy Bottle with Kraft Label mockup is ready! 😃
Visualise your amazing design on this high-quality mockup of a Glossy Bottle with Kraft Label. There is an option to change and turn on/off the top label. The bath cream bottle is presented in a front view. Contains special layers and smart objects for your amazing artwork. Contains golden layer for your design 👍
Here you can see how it works. Enjoy! YouTube
Mockup is HERE.
My Behance