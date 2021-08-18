Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Glossy Bottle with Kraft Label Mockup

Glossy Bottle with Kraft Label Mockup bubble bath psdmockup lotion healthcare bubblebath balsam beauty drink bottle paper label kraft label bottle mockup bottle design pack packaging package yellow images mock-up mock up mockup
Hi friends! 👋 Glossy Bottle with Kraft Label mockup is ready! 😃

Visualise your amazing design on this high-quality mockup of a Glossy Bottle with Kraft Label. There is an option to change and turn on/off the top label. The bath cream bottle is presented in a front view. Contains special layers and smart objects for your amazing artwork. Contains golden layer for your design 👍

Mockup is HERE.

