Granby Ranch Outfitters Badge

Granby Ranch Outfitters Badge sport store ski resort sports mountains badge outdoor sports colorado logo mark outfitters illustrator
WIP Logo for Granby Ranch Outfitters in Colorado. We wanted to bring in the shapes of a snowboard and bike gear to the badge to give it that subtle nod to the products/rentals the outfitters will carry.

