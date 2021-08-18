Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Event Poster Design - Modern & Abstract 3D Blend Poster Design

Event Poster Design - Modern & Abstract 3D Blend Poster Design poster design event gradient gradient poster 3d poster 3d blend poster abstract event poster futuristic abstract futuristic design abstract design event poster poster design graphic design 3d
Hi, Again!

I made this poster today, trying to move from Figma to Adobe Illustrator for a while and focus on graphic design again :D

Hope you guys like it.

----------------
I am available for new projects!
Email: raflisusanto@student.telkomuniversity.ac.id

