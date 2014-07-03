Earthworm Jim's Plasma Blaster

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After checking out https://raygun.io/, I was inspired to illustrate some "raygun" like weapons from some of my favourite games and movies growing.
Decided to keep it simple for my first attempt. Let me know if you remember this game! (I was totally addicted) Presenting Earthworm Jim's beloved Plasma Blaster!
More to come!