Earthworm Jim's Plasma Blaster

After checking out https://raygun.io/, I was inspired to illustrate some "raygun" like weapons from some of my favourite games and movies growing.

Decided to keep it simple for my first attempt. Let me know if you remember this game! (I was totally addicted) Presenting Earthworm Jim's beloved Plasma Blaster!

More to come!

Posted on Jul 3, 2014
