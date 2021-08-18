Hailey Dorthalina

desert vibes

Hailey Dorthalina
Hailey Dorthalina
  • Save
desert vibes graphic design abstraction cactus pink print illustration design content adobeillustrator 2d 2021design desertvibes desert joshuatree
Download color palette

inspo: Joshua Tree

escaping into color is a part of design i hold close to my heart. it can be a cold world out there but allowing my eyes to pick up on the subtleties of color in the world around me is a gift.

Hailey Dorthalina
Hailey Dorthalina

More by Hailey Dorthalina

View profile
    • Like