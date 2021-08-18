Sugarfree - 糖份替代喝水記錄器

Trending designs to inspire you
Sugarfree 為紀錄攝取水量之App，除了一般紀錄功能外，加入了「設定習慣攝取飲料」之功能，以分析在開始喝水後與先前喝飲料習慣相比可以減少攝取多少糖份與卡路里，為想減糖、少喝飲料並開始喝水的使用者了解喝水習慣可以帶來多少改變以及量化的成效。
該功能可以在開始使用前設定習慣飲用之飲料、容量、糖量，推估以喝水替代後，減少攝取多少糖份與卡路里。
Sugarfree 也提供知識庫，增加使用者相關之健康知識，增加使用者的減糖動機，並有自覺地開始減糖行為。