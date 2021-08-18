The motive of this project was to learn GraphQL in Nodejs and Nextjs. Design was kept to minimal as the main object was front-end and back-end with server side rendering, caching, graphql with typescript. The tutorial followed was 14 Hour long Fullstack React GraphQL TypeScript Tutorial by Ben Awad on YouTube. This project taught me many things, specially changing the cache instantly rather than waiting for the server to process the request than reloading and sending another request for fresh data.

Tech Stack used for Nodejs, expressjs, Nextjs, GraphQL TailwindCSS, Apollo, Urql, Typescript, Postgersql, Redis.