Custom ETF Portfolio Builder

A lil collage from my last shipped product at Betterment. This shows a shot of an in page ETF portfolio builder. This product's goal is to empower our advisors to turn all the knobs and levers on building out Model portfolios, really making their mark and bringing value to the clients they serve. We also hope it will bring on RIA firms that were previously locked b/c of lack of customization.

Betterment breaks out complicated finance into simple flows. This page is for a super user who understands the mechanisms of finance and needs more efficiency - the financial advisor. I chose to keep it in page to allow for full context of all the intricate parts, as well as to give the advisor a sense that they were really building something - cause they were!

Each card is unlocked by the completion of the previous card. This will hopefully guide the advisor through each step towards a successful completion.

Branding embellishments pulled from our Internal brand team's marketing launch.