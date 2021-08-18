PhsGraphix

#Kraken in a full twitch overlay package!

PhsGraphix
PhsGraphix
  • Save
#Kraken in a full twitch overlay package! ui vector design twitch overlay twitch streaming layout illustration logo branding
Download color palette

Any other kraken fans out there?? 💕

We had sooo much fun creating this logo design for kraken, and I couldnt wait to sahre it with you guys!! the theme was based on Blue, purple, aquatic colors, The Kraken, sort of post apocalyptic theme

wanna get yours? link from here https://bit.ly/2UQduRC

PhsGraphix
PhsGraphix
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by PhsGraphix

View profile
    • Like