Kraken in a full twitch overlay package!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Any other kraken fans out there?? 💕
We had sooo much fun creating this logo design for kraken, and I couldnt wait to sahre it with you guys!! the theme was based on Blue, purple, aquatic colors, The Kraken, sort of post apocalyptic theme
wanna get yours? link from here https://bit.ly/2UQduRC ✨