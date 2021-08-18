Nick Budrewicz

Gaffney Gas Logo Design

Nick Budrewicz
Nick Budrewicz
Hire Me
  • Save
Gaffney Gas Logo Design fire construction monogram logotype vector independent business identity red flame gas type branding negative space mark icon logo
Download color palette

Logo and stationery design for Gaffney Gas. A family business which supplies all things gas cylinders, indoor heaters and propane canisters.

🔥- The logo combines a flame and the letter G (which forms in the negative space)

Created for VIA Creative. Visit www.viacreative.co.uk for our full range of services including branding and logo design.

Nick Budrewicz
Nick Budrewicz
Logo & identity designer with a penchant for football crests

More by Nick Budrewicz

View profile
    • Like