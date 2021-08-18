Gaffney Gas Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo and stationery design for Gaffney Gas. A family business which supplies all things gas cylinders, indoor heaters and propane canisters.
🔥- The logo combines a flame and the letter G (which forms in the negative space)
Created for VIA Creative. Visit www.viacreative.co.uk for our full range of services including branding and logo design.