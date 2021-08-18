dovkylinksme - Personal Pages

Hello Guys 👋

This is the concept about website link, my website link

“dovkylinksme”

dovkylinksme is a website link to link information at a

glance about dovky, such as showing evidence of

attending workshops or seminars, displaying the work

created, linking social media owned. having a website

link allows users to control the online content you want

to share to make it easier to find and manage, making it

look more efficient and professional.

“Don't forget to create and have your profile website link

to make it more efficient and professional”

So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

----------------------------------

created and designed by @dovky.id

🌏 website: https://dovkylinksme.web.app

Feel free to feedback and comment.

don't forget to press "❤️" if love it.

Thanks!.

----------------------------------

Do you have any project ?

Visit our team profile! more items it's coming soon!

Instagram: @dovky.id

Email: dovky.id@gmail.com

Website: https://dovkylinksme.web.app