dovkylinksme - Personal Pages

Hello Guys 👋
This is the concept about website link, my website link
“dovkylinksme”

dovkylinksme is a website link to link information at a
glance about dovky, such as showing evidence of
attending workshops or seminars, displaying the work
created, linking social media owned. having a website
link allows users to control the online content you want
to share to make it easier to find and manage, making it
look more efficient and professional.

“Don't forget to create and have your profile website link
to make it more efficient and professional”

So, do you think this is cool?
Hope you enjoy it! 😉
----------------------------------
created and designed by @dovky.id
🌏 website: https://dovkylinksme.web.app

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "❤️" if love it.
Thanks!.
----------------------------------
Do you have any project ?
Visit our team profile! more items it's coming soon!
Instagram: @dovky.id
Email: dovky.id@gmail.com
Website: https://dovkylinksme.web.app

