Brandfolio 2021 I Vol 1

A quick unveiling of the face of the new brand identities I curated, so far in the first half of 2021.
Check out my subsequent posts for some of the brands' explorations.
Contact me to get your logo design or brand identity project done: otobilobabrand@gmail.com