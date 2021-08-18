Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Israel Oluwatobi

Brandfolio 2021 I Vol 1

Israel Oluwatobi
Israel Oluwatobi
  • Save
Brandfolio 2021 I Vol 1 brandfolio logoanimation logoconcept brandidentity design logoinspiration logo branding brand
Brandfolio 2021 I Vol 1 brandfolio logoanimation logoconcept brandidentity design logoinspiration logo branding brand
Brandfolio 2021 I Vol 1 brandfolio logoanimation logoconcept brandidentity design logoinspiration logo branding brand
Download color palette
  1. 01.jpg
  2. 02.jpg
  3. 03.jpg

A quick unveiling of the face of the new brand identities I curated, so far in the first half of 2021.

Check out my subsequent posts for some of the brands' explorations.

Contact me to get your logo design or brand identity project done: otobilobabrand@gmail.com

Israel Oluwatobi
Israel Oluwatobi
Brand Identity & Motion Designer Let's Chats!

More by Israel Oluwatobi

View profile
    • Like