Let It Snow

Let It Snow christmas holidays winter snowflake snow tn illustration knoxville tennessee
Is it that time of year already. Feels like only yesterday that it was fall and school had just started...oh wait...that's today. Cause it's still fall. Gotta love designing for winter early. Well here's a snowflake for yah.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Marcus Williamson
Senior Graphic Designer for the University of Tennessee
