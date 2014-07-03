Scott Duffey

Dungeon exploring kit

Dungeon exploring kit zelda triforce listen ocarina link fairy sword boomerang nuts pot bow
A small snippet of a new piece I have really enjoyed doing. The full version is on my Tumblr >> http://scottduffey.tumblr.com/

Posted on Jul 3, 2014
