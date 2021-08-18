Joseph & Kirschenbaum LLP Presskit - Harassment illustration 2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hedra.ws series of illustrations made for © J&K LLP Law firm | All rights reserved 2018.
Second image of Sexual harassment cases for J&K presskit. A quarter page spread illustration was depicted for the headline "Major sexual harassment victories against corporate law firms and international corporations".
The whole production of printing the material was handled by my studio Hedra.ws.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Follow me:
Instagram | @vdlivnica | @shenge_bana | @hedra.ws
Studios official site | www.Hedra.ws
Studios linkedin | https://www.linkedin.com/company/hedra-anateadoo