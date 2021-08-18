Vojin Dautovic

Joseph & Kirschenbaum LLP Presskit - Harassment illustration 2

Hedra.ws series of illustrations made for © J&K LLP Law firm | All rights reserved 2018.

Second image of Sexual harassment cases for J&K presskit. A quarter page spread illustration was depicted for the headline "Major sexual harassment victories against corporate law firms and international corporations".

The whole production of printing the material was handled by my studio Hedra.ws.

