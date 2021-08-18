Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Countdown Timer

Countdown Timer ux color countdown timer ui design
Hi.
This is my Daily UI Challenges part 14,#DailyUI.
It's all about Design a Countdown Timer. Is it for app.
I have Design this app as a timer and counter.
I would really appreciate your feedback.
Design-Figma.
Have any question ?
Feel free to ask at:kushalkarmaker@gmail.com
Connect me.
Instagram
Facebook

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
