Louis & Lloyd Logotype

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing Louis & Lloyd, a new golf lifestyle brand here in Atlanta! I sat down with my buddy Stephen and worked up a custom logotype, based off my upcoming typeface, NYC Gothic, and here's the result! New products are on the way!