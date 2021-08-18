Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Scott Fuller

Louis & Lloyd Logotype

Louis & Lloyd Logotype logodesign logotype
Introducing Louis & Lloyd, a new golf lifestyle brand here in Atlanta! I sat down with my buddy Stephen and worked up a custom logotype, based off my upcoming typeface, NYC Gothic, and here's the result! New products are on the way!

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Design, Brand Identity & Illustration
