Our Top Figma Plugins

Download color palette
  1. Figma tips - 9.png
  2. Figma tips - 12.png
  3. Figma tips - 13.png
  4. Figma tips - 10.png
  5. Figma tips - 11.png
  6. Figma tips - 14.png
  7. Figma tips - 15.png
  8. Figma tips - 16.png

SDS Design Tips Volume #1 - Top 5 Plug-Ins for Figma

What would our design team do without Figma? Its a question we never ask in our office, because it makes our job both possible, quicker and better (most of the time).

So thats why, on this sunny August day (!), we wanted to share with you our Top 5 Figma Plug-Ins. Hopefully these can put a smile on your face, a spring in your step, a better design on your screen and save you enough time to extend that lunch break by a few minutes....

What are your best Figma plug-ins? Check out our project portfolio at https://shoreditchdesignstudio.com/ourwork/

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
The creative agency for your next big thing.
