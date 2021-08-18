Our Top Figma Plugins

Trending designs to inspire you
SDS Design Tips Volume #1 - Top 5 Plug-Ins for Figma
What would our design team do without Figma? Its a question we never ask in our office, because it makes our job both possible, quicker and better (most of the time).
So thats why, on this sunny August day (!), we wanted to share with you our Top 5 Figma Plug-Ins. Hopefully these can put a smile on your face, a spring in your step, a better design on your screen and save you enough time to extend that lunch break by a few minutes....
What are your best Figma plug-ins? Check out our project portfolio at https://shoreditchdesignstudio.com/ourwork/