Georgia State University "Our City"

Download color palette
  1. 0818_Dr-07.png
  2. 0818_Dr-09.png
  3. 0818_Dr-10.png
  4. 0818_Dr-08.png

NEW WORK – Georgia State University: “Our City” Campaign

Earlier this summer I had the opportunity to work with Oakey Agency on a concept project as an extension of the "OurCity" campaign they began with Georgia State Athletics back in 2016. First thing on the agenda? A new identity that features just how much the City of Atlanta fuels GSU.

Design, Brand Identity & Illustration
