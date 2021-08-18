Trending designs to inspire you
NEW WORK – Georgia State University: “Our City” Campaign
Earlier this summer I had the opportunity to work with Oakey Agency on a concept project as an extension of the "OurCity" campaign they began with Georgia State Athletics back in 2016. First thing on the agenda? A new identity that features just how much the City of Atlanta fuels GSU.