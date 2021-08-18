Animated Kaleidoscope for Altrüus!

Hey guys!



Have a look at my new kaleidoscope video animation that I’ve created here at Zajno for Altrüus! Big thanks to @Bogdan Sannikov for his 3D animation and rendering.



I was working in Cinema 4D to combine the animation and design together in order to get a cool and vivid picture. A kaleidoscope is a spy-glass to a magical world, and the idea was to bring a viewer into a magical world of Altrüus.



Everyone loves gifts, right? Altrüus is a gifting platform that builds positive emotional experiences around the world. It is made for people who want to send their gifts to their loved ones and share positive vibes with each other. We've been working on the platform for quite a while, and it's one of our dearest projects so far.



The name Altrüus is derived from the word “altruism”. It's a fun, emotional and social way to send and receive gifts from both national retailers and the cool local shops and restaurants you enjoy no matter where in the world you're at now.



What do you think? Share your feedback!

Press "L" to show some love!



