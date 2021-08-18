Hatim Bahia

Eminent Album Cover Art

Eminent Album Cover Art itunes design
Eminent Music cover template:
Premium album cover design for Rappers, Djs, Edm, and all types of music artist. which will allow you to easily stand out from your competition.
It is absolutely a Cover PSD Template that is really perfect for showing your interesting idea.
This Cover can be used on all major music distribution websites.
Features:

3000 × 3000 px | High-resolution
150 DPI | RGB
Photoshop PSD files | layered
Easy to edit and customize
Free Fonts used

Included:

1 PSD Main file
1 Help file

Free fonts:

quicksand: https://www.dafont.com/fr/quicksand.font
Unique: https://www.1001fonts.com/unique-font.html


Posted on Aug 18, 2021
