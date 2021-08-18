Scott Fuller

NYC Gothic Sans

Scott Fuller
Scott Fuller
Hire Me
  • Save
NYC Gothic Sans sans serif new york type design
NYC Gothic Sans sans serif new york type design
Download color palette
  1. 0818_Dr-02.png
  2. 0818_Dr-03.png

NYC GOTHIC SANS: August 2021 — Everyone has been asking for it, so here’s the official announcement! I’ve been slammed behind the scenes, but I’m finally ready to set a timeline for my latest typeface. Official drop date coming later this month! Scroll for a sneak peek, and stay tuned for further announcements!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Scott Fuller
Scott Fuller
Design, Brand Identity & Illustration
Hire Me

More by Scott Fuller

View profile
    • Like