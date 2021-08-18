Trending designs to inspire you
NYC GOTHIC SANS: August 2021 — Everyone has been asking for it, so here’s the official announcement! I’ve been slammed behind the scenes, but I’m finally ready to set a timeline for my latest typeface. Official drop date coming later this month! Scroll for a sneak peek, and stay tuned for further announcements!