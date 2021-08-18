Retro wave Album Cover Art

DOWNLOAD LINK

Retro wave Music cover template:

Premium album cover design for Artists, rappers, producers, Djs, Edm, and all types of music artist. which will allow you to easily stand out from your competition.

It is absolutely a Cover PSD Template that is really perfect for showing your interesting idea.

This Cover can be used on all major music distribution websites.

Features:



3000 × 3000 px | High-resolution

150 DPI | RGB

Photoshop PSD files | layered

Easy to edit and customize

Free Fonts used



Included:



1 PSD Main file

1 Help file



Free fonts:



quicksand: https://www.dafont.com/fr/quicksand.font

The Suavity: https://www.1001fonts.com/the-suavity-font.html

Klarissa: https://www.1001fonts.com/klarissa-font.html

Bellybeans FG: https://www.1001fonts.com/bellybeans-fg-font.html

