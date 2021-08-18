Hello everyone,

I characterized and designed new App called Kesher for the Elwyn Association,

which supports rehabilitative daycare centers for toddlers with disabilities from the age of six months to three all over the country.

The development of Kesher app, a secured mobile App, was characterized

and designed for a comfortable and beautiful user experience.

The topics of the app were divided into several categories such as nutrition, Physical activities, paramedical practice, and more that can be easily marked by the Daycare staff. The App provides ongoing reporting from anywhere and anytime for the families and the ability to store the medical file in the Cloud.

have a nice day!