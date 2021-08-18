Pillow & Blankey Sticker

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey dribbblasios. Here’s a lil sticker I whipped up for my band. Our upcoming album is called Pillow & Blankey — so what you see is kind of what you get here ha. This will be something we’ll likely have available for free at merch tables.
I was thinking of possibly making these holo-foil, or clear backgrounds, or something like that! Do y’all have any experience with sweet/weird stickers? If you do, I'd love to hear about it. Who do you like to use?
Hope you’re swell.