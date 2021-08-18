Brent McCormick

Pillow & Blankey Sticker

Brent McCormick
Brent McCormick
Hire Me
  • Save
Pillow & Blankey Sticker branding stickers rva graphic design typography music richmond design
Download color palette

Hey dribbblasios. Here’s a lil sticker I whipped up for my band. Our upcoming album is called Pillow & Blankey — so what you see is kind of what you get here ha. This will be something we’ll likely have available for free at merch tables.

I was thinking of possibly making these holo-foil, or clear backgrounds, or something like that! Do y’all have any experience with sweet/weird stickers? If you do, I'd love to hear about it. Who do you like to use?

Hope you’re swell.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Brent McCormick
Brent McCormick
Hey. Thanks for stopping in.
Hire Me

More by Brent McCormick

View profile
    • Like