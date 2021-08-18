Freya Dione

Not Waving But Drowning

Not Waving But Drowning editorial monochrome gif motion graphics poetry illustration digital illustration
Not Waving but Drowning  By Stevie Smith

Nobody heard him, the dead man,    But still he lay moaning: I was much further out than you thought    And not waving but drowning.

Poor chap, he always loved larking And now he’s dead It must have been too cold for him his heart gave way,    They said.

Oh, no no no, it was too cold always    (Still the dead one lay moaning)    I was much too far out all my life    And not waving but drowning.

Illustrator & motion designer based
