Lydia Nichols

illustrated map / buildings!

Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols
  • Save
illustrated map / buildings! buildings illustration map
Download color palette

I think it's time to wrap this up and get some sleeeeeep.

D437e5ffa1ed8973e0c3705eb74a4f9f
Rebound of
illustrated map / WIP
By Lydia Nichols
View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols

More by Lydia Nichols

View profile
    • Like