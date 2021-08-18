Ryan Fetzner

Burning Lacrosse Logo

Burning Lacrosse Logo lacrosse logo lacrosse design vector flat minimal logo branding
Final approved logo sent to client Spring 2021. Inspiration for this mark was from the classic Syracuse University handwritten script font. Logo package delivered to client included four variations and a mascot illustration.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
