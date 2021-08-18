Vin Guarnieri

Return Zone Website

Vin Guarnieri
Vin Guarnieri
  • Save
Return Zone Website vector modern website blue logistics logo illustration interface landing page sketch wordpress web design
Return Zone Website vector modern website blue logistics logo illustration interface landing page sketch wordpress web design
Return Zone Website vector modern website blue logistics logo illustration interface landing page sketch wordpress web design
Return Zone Website vector modern website blue logistics logo illustration interface landing page sketch wordpress web design
Return Zone Website vector modern website blue logistics logo illustration interface landing page sketch wordpress web design
Download color palette
  1. Return Zones Shot.jpg
  2. Homepage.jpg
  3. Solutions.jpg
  4. Contact.jpg
  5. About Us.jpg

A recent web design project I did for a family friend. Return Zone is a complete reverse logistics solution for retailers and brands of all sizes.

Check out live site here: https://returnzones.com/

Vin Guarnieri
Vin Guarnieri
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Vin Guarnieri

View profile
    • Like