Blessing

Single Item (Sneakers) for an E-Commerce Shop

Blessing
Blessing
  • Save
Single Item (Sneakers) for an E-Commerce Shop branding logo illustration graphic design ux ui dailyui daily ui design online shopping ecommerce e-commerce
Download color palette

Designed a Single Item (Sneakers) for an E-Commerce Shop. #DailyUI #DailyUI012 #ecommerce #sneakers #prototype #uxui #designer #uxer #uidesigner #uiux #ui #uidesign #ux #uxdesign #webdesign #design #userinterface #prototyping #project #startup #012

Blessing
Blessing

More by Blessing

View profile
    • Like