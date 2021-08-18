DERVAL is a dermatological center specialized in improving and maintaining a high quality of skin care and its notorious changes.

The strategy for the development of visual identity starts from the habits of aesthetic care and its progressive improvement taking as an analogical reference the three layers of the skin.

The design follows an elegant dynamic and progressive route, in the same way it concludes with elegant colors and modern typography enhancing its notoriety with the use of tracking, in this way they reinforce aesthetics.

Discover the complete project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/62247675/DERVAL