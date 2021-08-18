Erwan Le Roch 🦈

Design & Layout exploration for Hammerhead Shark Documentary

Design & Layout exploration for Hammerhead Shark Documentary
Design and Layout exploration based on hammerhead shark documentary idea. QSDX would be the name of a fictive studio.

Product Designer @Picoty (Avia) and Young Jury Awwwards '21
