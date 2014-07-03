Martin David

Wadori New Entry

Martin David
Martin David
  • Save
Wadori New Entry app iphone ui ux list navbar icons budget swipe menu gif animated
Download color palette

Hey,

I finally took my first steps in AE with this little flow animation of a side project I´m working on with a friend of mine.

..now this is the way how you add new entries to your tracking list. really simple, really quick...

hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2014
Martin David
Martin David
The iconographer you are looking for.

More by Martin David

View profile
    • Like