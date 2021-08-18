Dominik Ziarno
UWantAction App

UWantAction App
Namaste Dribbblers,

Any sports fans here? We got something for you! Here's an app where you can bet with your friends. Users can participate in private bets that are only visible after an invitation, as well as public bets available to all UWA users.

Users can decide how many points they want to bet. People compete to appear on two leaderboards, one for their friends and a public one.

How does it work? It’s simple!
Create a bet - Invite friends - Win - Get your reward!
Already available on AppStore 📱 🎊
