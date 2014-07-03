Wondercool

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
WonderVoice enables you to control, consume & create Facebook content by using your voice, totally HANDS FREE. WonderVoice helps you stay online with chat, news feed, music and much more.
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wondervoice-handsfree-facebook/id566488912?mt=8
Great shot by @Michal Hendel & funky design by @Erik Deiner
UX & GUI Design by Inkod Hypera Ltd.
www.inkod-hypera.com