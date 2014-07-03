Ilan Dray

Wondercool

Wondercool speaker skeomorphism icons equalizer fullscreen voice command feed notifications cool app player
WonderVoice enables you to control, consume & create Facebook content by using your voice, totally HANDS FREE. WonderVoice helps you stay online with chat, news feed, music and much more.
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wondervoice-handsfree-facebook/id566488912?mt=8

Great shot by @Michal Hendel & funky design by @Erik Deiner

UX & GUI Design by Inkod Hypera Ltd.
www.inkod-hypera.com

