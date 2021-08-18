Iosi Pratama

Beneko App Login Screen 📱

Iosi Pratama
Iosi Pratama
Hire Me
  • Save
Beneko App Login Screen 📱 green on boarding ecommerce launch login screen slide onboarding mobile app branding illustration indonesian ux mobile app design indonesia ui
Download color palette

Beneko App Login Screens concept design

- We use illustration over images because of branding purposes. 🎎
- Added slides for marketing purpose. 🔥
- We put the social media login on top as a priority for users. 🤶
- We also give users the option to log in via email and password. 🔐

513965ad732fa1bbd7cdc877459de606
Rebound of
Beneko New Brand 🔥
By Iosi Pratama
Iosi Pratama
Iosi Pratama
Designing Digital Products 🦄🖤🇮🇩
Hire Me

More by Iosi Pratama

View profile
    • Like