Good Max

Leaf + P logo

Good Max
Good Max
  • Save
Leaf + P logo work mark logo
Download color palette

Only 30$, Want to Buy this logo please visit below link:
https://goodmax.gumroad.com
This logo design for your creative business. Use for Consulting Venture Financial etc. Simple and unique concept.
Files Included:
• Ai (Adobe Illustrator CS)
• Eps (Adobe Illustrator 10)
• CDR (CorelDRAW )
• Font Files
• PNG (Transparent Background )
• High resolution Image

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Good Max
Good Max

More by Good Max

View profile
    • Like