muhammed sajid

Adobe Max

muhammed sajid
muhammed sajid
Hire Me
  • Save
Adobe Max design art illustration selfportrait 2021 adobemax sajid adobe
Download color palette

I'm glad to be created this piece of art for the Adobe MAX 2021 creative conference. The theme of MAX 2021 is Community and they need a digital self-portrait of selected artists. Thanks for selecting me as one of the artists🌺

Full project here

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
muhammed sajid
muhammed sajid
Art is freedom
Hire Me

More by muhammed sajid

View profile
    • Like