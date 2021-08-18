Chyntya M.

Commission Work

Chyntya M.
Chyntya M.
  • Save
Commission Work branding foodproject digitalart socialmediaillustration magazineillustration editorialillustration foodillustration fooddrawing foodart logo illustration art characterart illustration design comic
Download color palette

Created an illustration for The Sour Dough's social media content. Feedback and suggestion are welcome! :)

Chyntya M.
Chyntya M.

More by Chyntya M.

View profile
    • Like