Suprematist. Web.

In researching the form for the Suprematist website, I discovered a certain beauty and precision in the directional emptiness. The entanglement of the gaze. The transition from the absolute to the incomplete, from the unstable and anxious to the conscious. Rejection and acceptance.

Perhaps this is how Suprematism was experienced at the Last Futurist Exhibition of Painting “0.10” in 1915. And this is exactly how its website should be.

https://suprematist.co