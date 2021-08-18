Anat Komarovsky

Timeline Animation API - Velo by Wix

Timeline Animation API - Velo by Wix
Check out my new design for Velo by Wix:
https://www.wix.com/velo/timeline-api

Create thrilling user experiences with advanced, custom animations. Explore what you can build with #VeloByWix's Timeline Animation API.

