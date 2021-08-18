Michael Shumaker

Eversend landing page

Michael Shumaker
Michael Shumaker
  • Save
Eversend landing page fintechui fintech uidesign web webdesign landingpage branding product design ux design figmadesign design
Download color palette

So i did a redesign for the eversend landing page; check it out here
http://eversend.co/

Michael Shumaker
Michael Shumaker

More by Michael Shumaker

View profile
    • Like