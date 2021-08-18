Non-Fungible Exclamation (NFT)

Digital is taking over, with decentralised art, payments and mannerisms overtaking conventional ways.

Non-Fungible exclamation is a celebration of this new found treasure. It is depicted with treasured Cardano (ADA) portals breeding gems. Cardano in this case represents all Crypto tokens.

Based on this reality, I have set out to create (mint) Non-Fungible Tokens for myself, which are basically rare items and articles of my art that you can purchase digitally and hold for yourself, resell or showcase. These items will only increase in value over time.

Visit this link to buy this art piece:

Created positively, in Blender3D.

