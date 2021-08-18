Milla Amelia Rajasa

Nusantara Cocoil Logo

Milla Amelia Rajasa
Milla Amelia Rajasa
  • Save
Nusantara Cocoil Logo icon logo illustration design branding
Download color palette

Headquartered in Jakarta, Nusantara Cocoil is a privately owned
company based in Indonesia. Monogram logo is a combination of new steel drum, coconut tree, and oil drip.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Milla Amelia Rajasa
Milla Amelia Rajasa

More by Milla Amelia Rajasa

View profile
    • Like