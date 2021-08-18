Alessandro Viti

Logo for consultancy activities in the maritime sector

Logo for consultancy activities in the maritime sector brand sea m consultancy maritime brand identity vector logo illustration graphic design design branding
Logo Design Brief
My business provides consultancy to the shipping industry. We carry out inspections of ships and other marine craft. We work for a range of different clients, including insurance companies, ship owners, oil companies etc.
My work is mainly around the shipping industry. Therefore cute little boats or yachts don't carry the image I am trying to portray of the business.

