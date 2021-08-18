7ahang

Casio Watch Face

Casio Watch Face os watchos applewatch apple digital alarm clock casio watchface watch ui application app concept sketch design
💎 Made with Sketch. Great thanks to Keshikan for the font (DSEG) he made. Watch Mockup from Apple official website.

🖋 Font Usage: DSEG 7 Classic, Eurostile, Space Grotesk and DIN Pro.

👁‍🗨 Icon Source: SF Symbols 3.


Rebound of
Citizen Watch Face
By 7ahang
