Suprematist. Logo on mobile concept

Suprematist. Logo on mobile concept mockup swiss mobile grid minimal suprematist concept ios web branding logo graphic design typography logotype
In researching the form for the Suprematist website, I discovered a certain beauty and precision in the directional emptiness. The entanglement of the gaze. The transition from the absolute to the incomplete, from the unstable and anxious to the conscious. Rejection and acceptance.

Perhaps this is how Suprematism was experienced at the Last Futurist Exhibition of Painting “0.10” in 1915. And this is exactly how its website should be.

https://suprematist.co

